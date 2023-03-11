Washington Trust Bank Has $8.79 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Washington Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,510 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Republic Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Republic Services by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.05. 2,116,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $149.17. The company has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.09.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

