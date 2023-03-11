Washington Trust Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,512 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 0.3% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 13,036 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.31. 20,414,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,613,051. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $148.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.15.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.76%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

