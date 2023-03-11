Washington Trust Bank Purchases 163 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,696,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 217,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,456,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of VUG traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.75. 1,766,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,836. The company has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.13 and its 200 day moving average is $227.33. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $296.44.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

