Washington Trust Bank Sells 365 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Washington Trust Bank cut its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,467 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,962,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,242,532,000 after acquiring an additional 52,756 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $743,040,000 after buying an additional 504,794 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,007,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,617,000 after buying an additional 156,354 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,414,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 743,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,618,000 after buying an additional 222,244 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM traded down $13.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $341.02. The company had a trading volume of 497,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,505. The business has a fifty day moving average of $355.33 and a 200-day moving average of $345.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $406.85.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MLM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $374.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $397.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Further Reading

