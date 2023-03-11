Washington Trust Bank Sells 63 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Washington Trust Bank lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Danaher by 5,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 157.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in Danaher by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.75. 3,013,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.12 and a 200 day moving average of $263.77. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $303.82.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

