WAXE Price Reaches $60.88 on Exchanges (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 11th. Over the last seven days, WAXE has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. WAXE has a market cap of $328.55 million and approximately $286,291.25 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAXE coin can currently be purchased for about $60.88 or 0.00297010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

WAXE Profile

WAXE’s launch date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

