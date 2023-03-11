WazirX Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.03 Million (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. WazirX has a market capitalization of $56.56 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WazirX Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

