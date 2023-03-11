Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.68

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.68 and traded as high as $4.77. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 73,882 shares.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
