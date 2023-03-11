Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.68

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.68 and traded as high as $4.77. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 73,882 shares.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

