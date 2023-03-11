Westpark Capital Begins Coverage on Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Qualys from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.20.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Price Performance

Qualys stock opened at $117.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.51. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $665,105.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,793,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total value of $389,830.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,870.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $665,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,708 shares in the company, valued at $21,793,410.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,689. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,477,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,078,000 after purchasing an additional 83,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Qualys by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,450,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Qualys by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,442,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,955,000 after acquiring an additional 132,642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,239,000 after purchasing an additional 53,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,048,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,389 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.