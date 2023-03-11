Whalerock Point Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $217,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596,097 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,960 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,437,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,401 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,074,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,110,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,626 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.02 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.28. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

