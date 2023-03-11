Whalerock Point Partners LLC Sells 767 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $317,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,495,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,001,408,000 after purchasing an additional 286,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,157,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,023,993,000 after purchasing an additional 186,843 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Public Storage by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,248,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,134,000 after purchasing an additional 20,884 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Public Storage by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,656,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,026,000 after purchasing an additional 94,593 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.3% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,614,000 after buying an additional 64,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Public Storage Trading Down 4.8 %

In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA opened at $281.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.80. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $421.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.06%.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.