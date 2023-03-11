Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM) Plans Dividend of $0.15

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at GBX 3,395 ($40.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a current ratio of 18.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,518.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,170.58. The company has a market capitalization of £15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,278.52 and a beta of 0.46. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,540 ($30.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,038.20 ($48.56).

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

