Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$55.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$50.71. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$39.05 and a 52 week high of C$65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 17.67, a current ratio of 18.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Insider Activity at Wheaton Precious Metals

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 32,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total transaction of C$1,773,000.90. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Wheaton Precious Metals

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

See Also

