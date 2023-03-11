Whitestone REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 133.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT Trading Down 3.9 %

WSR stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $439.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $13.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Whitestone REIT news, Director Amy Shih-Hua Feng bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $35,295.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,535.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities decreased their price target on shares of Whitestone REIT to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Whitestone REIT from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 10th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.