Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Acquired by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WOLF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,008,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 214.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 534.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WOLF. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.94.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

WOLF stock opened at $62.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.56. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.07 and a fifty-two week high of $125.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.62 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.