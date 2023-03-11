WOW-token (WOW) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.29

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a total market cap of $295.65 million and approximately $3.29 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.48 or 0.01368929 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012467 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $343.60 or 0.01695163 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00030644 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000895 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.0294347 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $34.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

