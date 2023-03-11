Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CEO Tj Kennedy Buys 6,315 Shares

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) CEO Tj Kennedy bought 6,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $11,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wrap Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WRAP opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $3.72.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wrap Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,058,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 17,231 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 18,269 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Wrap Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.