X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.27 and last traded at $24.24. 17,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 13,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 300,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 55,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period.

