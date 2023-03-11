Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Holdings Raised by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

XEL opened at $63.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.17. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

