Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $402.00 million-$406.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $416.47 million. Yext also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to $0.05-$0.06 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on YEXT. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Yext from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Yext Trading Down 6.7 %
Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $8.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86. Yext has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.13.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yext
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Yext by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yext by 408.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 143,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Yext by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,289,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,787,000 after purchasing an additional 589,806 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Yext
Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yext (YEXT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.