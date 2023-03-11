Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $402.00 million-$406.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $416.47 million. Yext also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to $0.05-$0.06 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on YEXT. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Yext from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $8.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86. Yext has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, Director Brian Distelburger sold 22,800 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $139,764.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,116,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,103,715.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $128,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,471 shares in the company, valued at $541,459.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,425 shares of company stock valued at $547,645. Insiders own 8.50% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Yext by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yext by 408.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 143,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Yext by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,289,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,787,000 after purchasing an additional 589,806 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

