Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($55.32) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZAL. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($48.94) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.66) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($55.32) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($56.38) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($53.19) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of Zalando stock opened at €35.77 ($38.05) on Tuesday. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($38.65) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($53.04). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €40.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €30.99.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

