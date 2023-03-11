ZClassic (ZCL) One Day Volume Hits $26.50

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $354,554.38 and approximately $26.50 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0382 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00151936 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00066483 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00043908 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001515 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

