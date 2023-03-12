30,447 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Surevest LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 321.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $36.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.70. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $72.00.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

