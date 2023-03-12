4,468 Shares in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in X. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in United States Steel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in United States Steel by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of X stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.20.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,690.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other United States Steel news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $31,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,690.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

