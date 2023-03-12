596 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Purchased by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDYG. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth about $24,601,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,188,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,006,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 181,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 94,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 726,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,833,000 after acquiring an additional 81,562 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $66.34 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.97 and a twelve month high of $76.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.77.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

