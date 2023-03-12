736 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 668.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $54,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.81.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUM opened at $124.58 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $133.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.32.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 53.07%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

