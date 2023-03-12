736 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 668.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $54,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.81.
Insider Buying and Selling
Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.2 %
YUM opened at $124.58 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $133.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.32.
Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Yum! Brands Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 53.07%.
About Yum! Brands
Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yum! Brands (YUM)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.