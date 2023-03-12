9,970 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Second Half Financial Partners LLC

Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,000. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 4.0% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.5% in the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at about $423,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $315.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $299.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $265.07 and a 12 month high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.95.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

