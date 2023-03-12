AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Lifted by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,606 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 2.2% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $149.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $264.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.34.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,991 shares of company stock worth $23,102,528. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Guggenheim started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

