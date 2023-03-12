AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AECOM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.43.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Stock Down 3.9 %

ACM opened at $84.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. AECOM has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $92.16.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 73,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $235,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,128.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,375. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,512 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $666,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in AECOM by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 182,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,506,000 after buying an additional 13,618 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AECOM by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.