aelf Price Up 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last week, aelf has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001432 BTC on exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $178.93 million and $72.89 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00012387 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004088 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002086 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000048 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 581,468,164 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.