Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.76 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a report released on Wednesday, March 8th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will earn $4.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.63. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $4.88 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2024 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cormark increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.75.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE AFN opened at C$61.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,190.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.72. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$28.80 and a 52 week high of C$62.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.