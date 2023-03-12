Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) PT Raised to C$75.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AGGZF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AGGZF opened at $45.40 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $45.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.60.

Ag Growth International Cuts Dividend

Ag Growth International Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1095 per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

