AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the February 13th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGNC Investment stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 858,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,057,000.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGNCN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,640. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.52. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

AGNC Investment Increases Dividend

About AGNC Investment

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 1st were given a $0.5744 dividend. This is a boost from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

