AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the February 13th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGNC Investment stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 858,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,057,000.
AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ AGNCN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,640. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.52. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $25.69.
AGNC Investment Increases Dividend
About AGNC Investment
AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AGNC Investment (AGNCN)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.