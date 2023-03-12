Aion Achieves Market Cap of $3.66 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $71,098.17 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00186765 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00088424 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00057121 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00053541 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004569 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000253 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000802 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

