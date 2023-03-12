Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Short Interest Down 94.9% in February

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the February 13th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 653,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Akanda Stock Performance

Akanda stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.22. 189,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,820. Akanda has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akanda

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akanda stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akanda Company Profile

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products in the United Kingdom, Lesotho, and internationally. It intends to supply cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

