Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akebia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.75.
Akebia Therapeutics Price Performance
AKBA stock opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.79. The company has a market cap of $147.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.84.
Insider Activity at Akebia Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alerce Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,090,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 60,673 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 162.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,042,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 151.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 537,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 323,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.13% of the company’s stock.
Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.