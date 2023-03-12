Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akebia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.75.

AKBA stock opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.79. The company has a market cap of $147.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, CEO John P. Butler sold 91,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $80,843.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,568,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,607.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,524 shares of company stock worth $116,621. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alerce Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,090,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 60,673 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 162.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,042,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 151.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 537,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 323,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.13% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

