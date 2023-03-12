Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.93.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,197. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 349.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $37.16.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

