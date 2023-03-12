Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,085. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.41. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $42.47.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

