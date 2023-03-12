Alerus Financial Co. (ALRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Alerus Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Alerus Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 36.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alerus Financial to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

Alerus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALRS opened at $17.89 on Friday. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Alerus Financial in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Alerus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

In other Alerus Financial news, Director Mary Zimmer purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $25,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,116. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,189 shares of company stock valued at $63,497. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 71.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 68.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 407.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 164.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 50.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

See Also

