Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Short Interest Up 321.6% in February

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 321.6% from the February 13th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

ASTLW stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 112,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,228. Algoma Steel Group has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.60.

Institutional Trading of Algoma Steel Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTLW. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in Algoma Steel Group by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,898,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,250,012 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in Algoma Steel Group by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,421,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,000 after buying an additional 765,542 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109 shares in the last quarter. Sonic GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

