Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Lessened by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,093 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 2.1% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA opened at $82.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $219.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.49. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $125.84.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

