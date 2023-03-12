Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,711,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433,627 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.51% of PulteGroup worth $214,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 109.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,780,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,574 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 25.0% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,305,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,570 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after acquiring an additional 972,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 315.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 773,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,011,000 after buying an additional 587,257 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,149. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock opened at $53.47 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.77%.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

