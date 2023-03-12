Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
Almaden Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.92 and a quick ratio of 26.92.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile
Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
