Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Reaches $0.0915 on Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.0915 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $138.80 million and $731,285.96 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Alpha Finance Lab

ALPHA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

