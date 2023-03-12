Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA) Short Interest Update

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ALPA stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Securities LLC raised its position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses to source, acquire, and manage a business in the healthcare industry in the United States.

