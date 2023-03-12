Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the energy company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a payout ratio of 7.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alpha Metallurgical Resources to earn $14.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE:AMR traded down $8.05 on Friday, reaching $166.30. 236,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,523. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12 month low of $103.90 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.56 by ($2.19). The firm had revenue of $823.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.40 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 114.75%. Equities analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 46.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMR. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Transactions at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In related news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $1,213,321.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $1,213,321.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total transaction of $3,587,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 81,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,692,734.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,375 shares of company stock worth $9,181,139 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2,849.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 16,462.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 34.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

