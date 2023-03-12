American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Update

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 337.0% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMS. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. 42,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.