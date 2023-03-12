American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Position Reduced by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 21.6% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at $304,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.3% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,700,000 after buying an additional 97,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.31.

American Tower Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $191.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.56. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

