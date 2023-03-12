AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen accounts for 2.8% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of AmerisourceBergen worth $15,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at $2,445,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 716.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.1% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of ABC opened at $149.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $135.14 and a 52-week high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,664 shares of company stock worth $10,961,065 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABC. StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Argus increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.08.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Articles

