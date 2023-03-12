Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.81 EPS

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.81, reports. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 74.93%. The business had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million.
AMPY stock traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $8.03. 3,286,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,240. Amplify Energy has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.
In other Amplify Energy news, Director Christopher W. Hamm purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $130,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,477.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in Oklahoma, the Rockies, offshore Southern California, East Texas and North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.
