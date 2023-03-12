Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.81 EPS

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.81, reports. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 74.93%. The business had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million.

Amplify Energy Price Performance

AMPY stock traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $8.03. 3,286,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,240. Amplify Energy has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amplify Energy news, Director Christopher W. Hamm purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $130,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,477.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPY. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amplify Energy by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after buying an additional 608,739 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 316.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 410,700 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,174,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 359.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 240,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,666,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 217,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in Oklahoma, the Rockies, offshore Southern California, East Texas and North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.